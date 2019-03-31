Athletics' Brett Anderson: Shuts down Angels
Anderson (1-0) pitched six shutout frames, allowing three hits, during a victory against the Angels on Saturday. He also struck out four and walked two.
He's been inconsistent in his last 10 MLB starts, but Anderson has actually pitched at least six shutout innings in five of his last 10 starts. During that stretch, which dates back to Aug. 3, he owns a 3.26 ERA. This has to be considered one of the best stretches of Anderson's career.
