Athletics' Brett Anderson: Signs minor-league deal with A's
Anderson agreed to a minor-league deal with Oakland on Tuesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Anderson began his major-league career with the A's back in 2009, posting a 3.81 ERA in 450.2 innings over five seasons. He's been injured and ineffective for the past two years and recorded a 6.34 ERA in 13 starts in 2017, though his FIP was a perfectly respectable 4.10. As recently as 2015, Anderson, who is still just 30 years old, posted a 3.69 ERA in 180.1 innings for the Dodgers, generating enough groundballs (66.3 percent) to make up for a lack of strikeouts (15.5 percent). If he can perform close to that level, he'll be a back of the rotation starter and a fantasy asset in his pitcher-friendly home park, though he comes with significant risk and could easily be off the team by May due to injury or poor performance.
More News
-
Brett Anderson: Talking minors deal with Oakland•
-
Blue Jays' Brett Anderson: Tosses five scoreless frames Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Brett Anderson: Starting season finale•
-
Blue Jays' Brett Anderson: Blister issue resurfaces Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Brett Anderson: Allows three runs in win over Red Sox•
-
Blue Jays' Brett Anderson: Mauled for eight runs by Royals•
-
Reaction: Injury hurts Turner's stock
Justin Turner's wrist injury will cost him most of the first few months of the season, but...
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Draft Albies
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Podcast: Risers, fallers in ADP
A couple of Mets starting pitchers are moving up and a couple of great saves sources are moving...
-
Ohtani has been terrible, so now what?
Shohei Ohtani's major-league career hasn't gotten off on the right foot, and the naysayers...
-
25 ADP Risers
Using the latest ADP data, here's a look at 25 players who are being drafted higher now than...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Gio
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...