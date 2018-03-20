Play

Athletics' Brett Anderson: Signs minor-league deal with A's

Anderson agreed to a minor-league deal with Oakland on Tuesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Anderson began his major-league career with the A's back in 2009, posting a 3.81 ERA in 450.2 innings over five seasons. He's been injured and ineffective for the past two years and recorded a 6.34 ERA in 13 starts in 2017, though his FIP was a perfectly respectable 4.10. As recently as 2015, Anderson, who is still just 30 years old, posted a 3.69 ERA in 180.1 innings for the Dodgers, generating enough groundballs (66.3 percent) to make up for a lack of strikeouts (15.5 percent). If he can perform close to that level, he'll be a back of the rotation starter and a fantasy asset in his pitcher-friendly home park, though he comes with significant risk and could easily be off the team by May due to injury or poor performance.

