Athletics' Brett Anderson: Solid in no-decision
Anderson didn't factor into the decision against the Angels on Friday, giving up two earned runs on four hits over five innings, striking out four and walking none as Oakland fell 4-3.
The left-hander has been on a nice run of late, as he's now yielded just two earned over 12 innings in his last two starts coming off this strong effort against the Angels. It's been an improved showing, however, Anderson's numbers on the season are still mediocre, as he's sporting a 4.53 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP to go along with a 25:11 K:BB over 47.2 innings. He's scheduled to take the mound next against the Mariners on Wednesday.
More News
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Tosses seven scoreless innings•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Roughed up at Coors Field•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Grabs second win•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Another short outing•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Notches first win•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Activated ahead of start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...
-
Trade advice: Tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...