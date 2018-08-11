Anderson didn't factor into the decision against the Angels on Friday, giving up two earned runs on four hits over five innings, striking out four and walking none as Oakland fell 4-3.

The left-hander has been on a nice run of late, as he's now yielded just two earned over 12 innings in his last two starts coming off this strong effort against the Angels. It's been an improved showing, however, Anderson's numbers on the season are still mediocre, as he's sporting a 4.53 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP to go along with a 25:11 K:BB over 47.2 innings. He's scheduled to take the mound next against the Mariners on Wednesday.