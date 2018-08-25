Anderson's next scheduled start was bumped to Monday at Houston, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Anderson was originally set to start in Minnesota on Sunday, but the Athletics will instead bring up Chris Bassitt to give their starting rotation an additional day of rest. Anderson has allowed only two runs across his last four starts (26.2 innings), and now has a tougher matchup -- on paper -- against the Astros.

