Athletics' Brett Anderson: Starting second Tokyo exhibition
Anderson will draw the start in the Athletics' second Japan exhibition versus the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters on March 18, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
The veteran lefty's workload for that game is still to be determined, but manager Bob Melvin appears likely to treat it as a scheduled spring outing for Anderson in terms of pitch count. The 31-year-old struggled in his last start on Wednesday versus the Mariners, and he'll likely get another turn in Cactus League play early this week before the trip overseas.
