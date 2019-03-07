Athletics' Brett Anderson: Struggles some in Wednesday's start
Anderson, the Athletics' projected No. 4 starter, allowed two earned runs on four hits and a hit batsman over 3.1 innings in a 7-4 Cactus League win over the Mariners on Wednesday. He struck out two.
Anderson's one major gaffe came on a 2-1 pitch in the fourth to the hot-hitting Domingo Santana, who launched the offering for a solo home run. The veteran southpaw was sharper in his first spring start Feb. 28, notching a victory against the Cubs courtesy of a three-inning scoreless outing in which he allowed just two hits and a walk while recording three strikeouts. Anderson was a serviceable addition to the rotation last season in the wake of injuries to Jharel Cotton (elbow) and Sean Manaea (shoulder), and with both pitchers still firmly on the mend, he projects for an extended run as a starter again this season.
More News
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Inks deal with Oakland•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Surrenders two runs in three innings•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Hit hard by Seattle•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Start pushed to Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Sharp in win•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Takes loss Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Are SP worth the price?
Targeting an ace early in your draft has clear benefits, but when to fill out the rest of your...
-
Pitcher regression candidates
Expecting these six pitchers to post results like 2018 would be a mistake.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball keeper rankings
SportsLine's model simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...