Anderson, the Athletics' projected No. 4 starter, allowed two earned runs on four hits and a hit batsman over 3.1 innings in a 7-4 Cactus League win over the Mariners on Wednesday. He struck out two.

Anderson's one major gaffe came on a 2-1 pitch in the fourth to the hot-hitting Domingo Santana, who launched the offering for a solo home run. The veteran southpaw was sharper in his first spring start Feb. 28, notching a victory against the Cubs courtesy of a three-inning scoreless outing in which he allowed just two hits and a walk while recording three strikeouts. Anderson was a serviceable addition to the rotation last season in the wake of injuries to Jharel Cotton (elbow) and Sean Manaea (shoulder), and with both pitchers still firmly on the mend, he projects for an extended run as a starter again this season.