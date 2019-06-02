Athletics' Brett Anderson: Stuck with fourth loss
Anderson (6-4) took the loss Saturday as the A's fell 5-1 to the Astros, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks over 5.1 innings while striking out two.
The left-hander didn't pitch poorly, but with Justin Verlander in typically dominant form opposite him, Anderson's fate was sealed when Josh Reddick touched him up for a two-run shot in the fourth inning. Anderson will carry a 3.95 ERA and 34:26 K:BB through 66 innings into his next start Friday, on the road against the Rangers.
More News
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Tosses quality start in win•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Won't miss start with neck injury•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Diagnosed with cervical strain•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Leaves with neck issue•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Takes third loss•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Fights control in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Week 11 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Drop Perez, Musgrove?
Martin Perez and Joe Musgrove are moving in the wrong way after hot starts. Scott White looks...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...