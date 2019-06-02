Anderson (6-4) took the loss Saturday as the A's fell 5-1 to the Astros, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks over 5.1 innings while striking out two.

The left-hander didn't pitch poorly, but with Justin Verlander in typically dominant form opposite him, Anderson's fate was sealed when Josh Reddick touched him up for a two-run shot in the fourth inning. Anderson will carry a 3.95 ERA and 34:26 K:BB through 66 innings into his next start Friday, on the road against the Rangers.