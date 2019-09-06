Athletics' Brett Anderson: Surrenders five earned runs
Anderson allowed five earned runs on nine hits and no walks while striking out four across five innings Thursday against the Angels. He did not factor in the decision.
Anderson struggled with the top of the Angels' order, allowing both Mike Trout and Justin Upton to have big performances against him. The damage began in the first inning when Upton doubled in two runs. Two innings later, Anderson allowed a two-run homer to Mike Trout, before again being tagged by Upton for an RBI single to end his outing. The effort marked the third time in Anderson's past eight starts that he's allowed four or more earned runs, though he turned in quality starts in each of his other five appearances. For the season, Anderson has maintained a respectable 4.19 ERA and 1.32 WHIP across 161 innings. He's scheduled to make his next start Wednesday at Houston.
