Anderson gave up two earned runs on four hits while striking out five across three innings in Sunday's loss to the Angels. He did not factor into the decision.

The left-hander allowed a two-run home run in the first inning before setting down for the remainder of his brief outing. With the Athletics looking ahead toward the postseason, manager Bob Melvin kept Anderson on a limited pitch count during the regular season finale. In 17 starts this year, Anderson tallied a 4.48 ERA with 47 strikeouts over 80.1 innings.