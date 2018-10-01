Athletics' Brett Anderson: Surrenders two runs in three innings
Anderson gave up two earned runs on four hits while striking out five across three innings in Sunday's loss to the Angels. He did not factor into the decision.
The left-hander allowed a two-run home run in the first inning before setting down for the remainder of his brief outing. With the Athletics looking ahead toward the postseason, manager Bob Melvin kept Anderson on a limited pitch count during the regular season finale. In 17 starts this year, Anderson tallied a 4.48 ERA with 47 strikeouts over 80.1 innings.
More News
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Hit hard by Seattle•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Start pushed to Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Sharp in win•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Takes loss Thursday•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Activated ahead of start•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Listed as Thursday's starter•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....