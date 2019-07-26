Athletics' Brett Anderson: Takes loss against Rangers
Anderson (9-6) took the loss against the Rangers on Thursday, giving up five earned runs on seven hits over 4.2 innings, striking out four and walking none in an 11-3 defeat for the Athletics.
Anderson had tossed four straight quality starts coming into this contest, but he couldn't keep the streak going, as things got away from him in the fifth inning when the Rangers pummeled him for all five of his earned runs and chased from the contest after 79 pitches. The veteran lefty now sports a 4.05 ERA, a 1.28 WHIP and a 61:35 K:BB through 120 innings.
