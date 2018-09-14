Athletics' Brett Anderson: Takes loss Thursday
Anderson (3-5) suffered the loss Thursday night against the Orioles, allowing four earned runs, seven hits and one walk while striking out two over 3.1 innings.
Anderson made his first start after a trip to the disabled list, and he only managed to throw 59 pitches in the short outing. All seven of the hits he allowed were singles, and he allowed a pair of runs in both the first and fourth frames. His ERA now sits at 4.35 for the season, and he'll look to bounce back in his next scheduled start planned for Wednesday against the Angels.
