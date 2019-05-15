Athletics' Brett Anderson: Takes third loss
Anderson (4-3) took the loss against Seattle on Tuesday, tossing six innings and giving up four runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five.
The lefty was victimized by three long balls against the homer-happy Mariners. On a positive note, Anderson's five strikeouts were a season high and he made it through six innings for his third straight outing. He'll head to Cleveland to face the Indians in his next start Monday.
More News
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Fights control in no-decision•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Earns fourth victory•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Yields six runs•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Confirmed as starter•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Remains on track for Friday•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Not expected to miss time•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...
-
Prospects: Ranking Hiura, Lopez, Mercado
With three interesting prospects getting the call in recent days, Chris Towers breaks down...
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Tuesday
We break out the Worryometer for Aaron Nola and Shane Bieber, rate breakouts, news and notes...