Anderson (4-3) took the loss against Seattle on Tuesday, tossing six innings and giving up four runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five.

The lefty was victimized by three long balls against the homer-happy Mariners. On a positive note, Anderson's five strikeouts were a season high and he made it through six innings for his third straight outing. He'll head to Cleveland to face the Indians in his next start Monday.