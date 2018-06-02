Anderson (shoulder) is slated to play catch Saturday, Jordan Wolf of MLB.com reports.

The veteran has been sidelined since May 19 with a left shoulder strain, and the soreness he was feeling was initially serious enough so as to delay an MRI for several days. However, Anderson has apparently progressed to the point where he can now initiate a throwing program, with bullpen sessions likely to be the next step in his recovery if he remains free of setbacks.

