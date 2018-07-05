Athletics' Brett Anderson: Throws 81 pitches in third rehab start
Anderson allowed two earned runs on four hits and two walks over 5.2 innings in Triple-A Nashville's win over Omaha on Tuesday. He struck out five.
The southpaw got back on track after getting hit hard in his second rehab start, and he encouragingly pushed his pitch count up to 81. The Athletics will soon make a decision on whether to activate Anderson from the disabled list, a designation he's been saddled with since May 19.
