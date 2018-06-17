Athletics' Brett Anderson: Throws all pitches in latest bullpen
Anderson (shoulder) threw all of his pitches in a Saturday morning bullpen session, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Manager Bob Melvin added that Anderson could be nearing a rehab assignment. The right-hander has been sidelined since May 19 and only resumed throwing off a mound last Wednesday. The fact he was able to work in all his pitches Saturday is certainly encouraging and lends credence to Melvin's statement.
