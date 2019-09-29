Anderson (13-9) allowed three hits and one walk while striking out three over five scoreless innings in a win over the Mariners on Saturday.

Anderson up zeros and the bullpen did as well, with rookie Jesus Luzardo ultimately closing out a 1-0 victory. The lefty ends the regular season having allowed more than three earned runs in just one of his final 10 starts. He brought his ERA under 4.00 for the season and it looks like Anderson may get a start in the ALDS if the A's are able to advance past next Wednesday's Wild Card Game.