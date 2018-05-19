Anderson (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Saturday.

He suffered a left shoulder strain before throwing a pitch in the second inning of Friday's game against the Blue Jays. In four starts with Oakland, he was 0-2 with a 7.63 ERA and eight strikeouts in 15.1 innings. This is the 11th time in Anderson's 10-year MLB career that he has landed on the disabled list. Ryan Dull was recalled from Triple-A as a corresponding move, but it is unclear who will slot into Anderson's spot in the rotation. Josh Lucas, who threw 3.2 innings in relief of Anderson, could be an option to get a spot start. Kendall Graveman, Frankie Montas and Daniel Gossett, who are all in the rotation at Triple-A, could also be options to join the big-league rotation.