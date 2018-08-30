Athletics' Brett Anderson: To meet with doctors Thursday
Anderson is dealing with an irritated ulnar nerve and is set to meet with doctors Thursday night, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Anderson was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a left forearm strain. A timetable for his return is currently unknown, but more information on his availability moving forward should emerge after further evaluation by doctors.
