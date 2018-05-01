Athletics' Brett Anderson: Top candidate for No. 5 starter opening
Anderson appears to be the leading candidate to join the Oakland rotation this week and will likely start either Wednesday in Seattle or Friday at home against Baltimore, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
The Athletics have a vacancy in their rotation following Kendall Graveman's demotion to Triple-A Nashville last week after turning in a 8.89 ERA and 1.84 WHIP through his first six starts of the season. While manager Bob Melvin hasn't formally tabbed Anderson as Graveman's replacement, the writing appears to be on the wall for the 30-year-old to make his first start for Oakland since 2013 after having his turn in the rotation at Nashville skipped Monday in favor of Chris Bassitt. Anderson has certainly performed well enough in the Pacific Coast League to earn a look from the big club, as he has delivered a sparkling 1.89 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 25:2 K:BB across 19 frames. He also has an opt-out clause in his minor-league contract, offering further incentive for the Athletics to promote him and avoid losing him to another organization.
