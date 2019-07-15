Anderson allowed two runs on seven hits and one walk across 6.2 innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Angels. He struck out three.

Anderson scattered baserunners throughout his outing, but 10 groundball outs helped him mitigate the damage. He was scored upon during a brief rally in the second inning before allowing a solo home run as he was removed in the seventh. Anderson has now pieced together three consecutive quality starts and will take a 3.79 ERA into his next turn on the road against the Twins.