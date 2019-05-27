Anderson (6-3) allowed one run on five hits and four walks across 6.1 innings Sunday to earn the win over the Mariners. He struck out four.

Anderson exited his previous start with a neck issue, but he showed no signs of the ailment as he quieted the Mariners' bats for much of the day. He coasted into the seventh inning with a lead but then allowed a solo home run and a single before he was lifted with one out. Perhaps the only real negative on the day was Anderson's propensity to walk hitters, as he now has an uninspiring 32:24 K:BB to his name this season. He's still found a way to pitch effectively, however, and will take a respectable 3.86 ERA into his next scheduled start against the Astros.