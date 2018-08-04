Athletics' Brett Anderson: Tosses seven scoreless innings
Anderson struck out two in seven scoreless innings Friday against the Tigers, allowing one walk and two hits in a no-decision.
Anderson was fantastic in Friday's outing, needing just 74 pitches (49 strikes) to get through seven innings while inducing 11 groundouts. This was the first time in nine starts this season that Anderson has logged seven innings, and it stands as his third quality start of the year. The left-hander has a 4.64 ERA and 1.48 WHIP with a mediocre 21:11 K:BB in 42.2 innings. With the A's currently holding a four-man rotation, Anderson's next scheduled start would be against the Dodgers at home.
