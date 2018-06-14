Athletics' Brett Anderson: Tosses succesful bullpen
Anderson (shoulder) said his bullpen session went great Wednesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Anderson added that he's planning to throw all of his pitches in his next bullpen, which figures to take place sometime in the coming week. The veteran southpaw has been on the disabled list since May 19 with a shoulder strain. He remains without a timetable for his return.
More News
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Slated for bullpen session Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Will throw off mound soon•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Taking next step in recovery Saturday•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Yet to resume baseball activities•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Sees orthopedist Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: MRI temporarily delayed•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Worryometer
We’ll tell you which players our listeners are worried about and whether or not our Podcast...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Replacing Miggy
Heath Cummings has two replacements for Miguel Cabrera and says John Hicks is a must-start...
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.