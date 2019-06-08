Anderson allowed three runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out five over 6.1 innings in Friday's no-decision against the Rangers.

Anderson's offense provided him with an early 2-0 advantage, but he'd surrender three runs in the sixth inning and gave up the lead prior to exiting. He fired 67 of 92 pitches for strikes and threw first-pitch strikes to 18 of the 28 batters he faced, so he certainly pounded the strike zone. Even though he was unable to emerge victorious, the 31-year-old lefty continues to look solid on the season and now owns a 3.98 ERA with 39 punchouts across 72.1 innings.