Anderson allowed two runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and one walk across 6.1 innings during a no-decision against the Rays on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old pitched six scoreless innings, but he didn't get through the seventh and gave up two runs to allow the Rays to tie the game. Anderson left before the Rays scored, but the Athletics bullpen allowed both of its inherited runners to touch home plate. With the no-decision, Anderson stays 6-4 with a 3.89 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 43 strikeouts in 78.2 innings. His next scheduled start is Tuesday at home against the Orioles.