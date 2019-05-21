Anderson (neck) is listed as the probable starter for Sunday's game against the Mariners, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

He was diagnosed with a cervical strain after exiting Monday's game with a neck injury. It would not have been surprising to see him land on the injured list, especially given his track record, but he told Slusser that the extra day off before his next start will help. Anderson has a 3.86 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 10 strikeouts in 23.1 innings over four May starts.