Athletics' Brett Anderson: Won't miss start with neck injury
Anderson (neck) is listed as the probable starter for Sunday's game against the Mariners, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
He was diagnosed with a cervical strain after exiting Monday's game with a neck injury. It would not have been surprising to see him land on the injured list, especially given his track record, but he told Slusser that the extra day off before his next start will help. Anderson has a 3.86 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 10 strikeouts in 23.1 innings over four May starts.
More News
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Diagnosed with cervical strain•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Leaves with neck issue•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Takes third loss•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Fights control in no-decision•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Earns fourth victory•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Yields six runs•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how drastically player values have changed at the highest end of the player pool? Scott...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says a couple of young Braves look like stars and discusses Monday's winners...
-
ACES: Who has the best stuff in 2019?
Who has the stuff to make a leap? And whose hot starts are for real? The ACES metric provides...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
The wRC+ leaderboard is a good place to rate trade offers and values, plus we rate whose stock...
-
Hitters due for regression
Heath Cummings looks closer at seven hitters who are most likely to regress from their current...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Different assessments come into play for dynasty leagues. Scott White identifies some of the...