Athletics' Brett Anderson: Yields five runs in loss to Astros
Anderson (3-4) allowed five runs on seven hits with no walks across 2.2 innings while taking the loss Monday against the Astros. He recorded one strikeout.
Anderson was spotted a four-run lead in the third inning, but he gave it back immediately in a disastrous third inning in which he allowed five runs on five hits before his removal with two outs. Most of his struggles came from behind in the count, as he threw just 57 percent of his pitches for strikes and became predictable at times. The left-hander came into this outing with a scoreless streak of 17.1 scoreless innings spanning his last three starts, but he came crashing down to earth against a surging division rival. Anderson will look to get back on track this weekend against a Mariners team which he dominated earlier this month.
