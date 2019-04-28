Athletics' Brett Anderson: Yields six runs
Anderson (3-2) allowed six runs on 10 hits with two strikeouts and two walks across 4.1 innings in a loss to the Blue Jays on Saturday.
The Blue Jays shelled Anderson, as he allowed a season-high in runs and hits Saturday. Anderson had a pretty strong start to the year, but because of this performance, his numbers rose significantly. Anderson is now 3-2 with a 4.35 ERA and 1.48 WHIP with 18 strikeouts in 31 innings. His next start will be on the road Friday against the Pirates.
More News
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Confirmed as starter•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Remains on track for Friday•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Not expected to miss time•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Hopeful for next start•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Dealing with ankle sprain•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Goes six strong innings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade evaluator, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 6 is light on the two-start options, and most of the advisable ones are already owned....
-
Week 6 Preview: Hitters
Our Scott White considers the startability of Carter Kieboom and looks at some of his favorite...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Chavis, Fletcher stand out
We got some good news and some bad news on the injury front Thursday, along with some low-owned...
-
Prospects: Kieboom goes the callup
He's not quite Vladimir Guerrero, but Carter Kieboom brings plenty of exciting skills to the...