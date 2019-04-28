Anderson (3-2) allowed six runs on 10 hits with two strikeouts and two walks across 4.1 innings in a loss to the Blue Jays on Saturday.

The Blue Jays shelled Anderson, as he allowed a season-high in runs and hits Saturday. Anderson had a pretty strong start to the year, but because of this performance, his numbers rose significantly. Anderson is now 3-2 with a 4.35 ERA and 1.48 WHIP with 18 strikeouts in 31 innings. His next start will be on the road Friday against the Pirates.