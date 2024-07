Harris went 3-for-4 with an RBI infield single, two doubles, a walk and three runs in a win over the Orioles on Saturday.

The rookie was a catalyst in the Athletics' 19-run outburst, driving in Armando Alvarez with his second-inning single and crossing the plate on three occasions thanks to his constant presence on the basepaths. Harris has reached safely in four of the first five games of his current big-league stint, and Saturday marked the first three-hit game of his young career.