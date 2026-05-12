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Athletics' Brett Harris: Optioned to Triple-A
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The Athletics optioned Harris to Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday.
Harris was in the majors for a couple weeks but hardly played, going hitless in six plate appearances. Michael Stefanic is taking his spot on the active roster.
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