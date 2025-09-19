Harris is not in the lineup for Friday's game in Pittsburgh.

After starting three straight games at third base earlier this week, Harris has now been held out of the lineup in back-to-back contests. Darell Hernaiz will play the hot corner and Zack Gelof will handle second base in Friday's series opener. Harris and Gelof could continue to former a quasi-platoon down the stretch, though it will be difficult to know ahead of time which of the two of them is going to start since they both bat from the right side of the plate.