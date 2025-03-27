Harris (left oblique strain) was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to March 24.

Harris suffered a strained left oblique in early March and hasn't appeared in a spring training game since. There's no timetable for his return, but at this point he'll probably miss much of April. Harris reached the big leagues for the first time in 2024, slashing .146/.276/.262 with a 14.2 percent walk rate and 20.3 percent strikeout rate over 123 plate appearances for the Athletics.