Schlitter signed a minor-league contract with the Athletics that includes an invitation to spring training, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Schlitter represents organizational pitching depth. The 33-year-old last appeared in the majors in 2015 and owns a career 5.40 ERA and 42:26 K:BB across parts of three big-league seasons (71.2 innings).

