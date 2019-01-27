Athletics' Brian Schlitter: Signs minor-league deal
Schlitter signed a minor-league contract with the Athletics that includes an invitation to spring training, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Schlitter represents organizational pitching depth. The 33-year-old last appeared in the majors in 2015 and owns a career 5.40 ERA and 42:26 K:BB across parts of three big-league seasons (71.2 innings).
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, 2019 picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Dynasty startup mock draft
When drafting for a dynasty league, the trick is juggling the present with the future. Scott...
-
Reaction: Pollock joins Dodgers
A.J. Pollock signed with the Dodgers Thursday, a rare moment of activity in a slow offseason....
-
Managing ERA
There's a wide range of ERAs each year in Rotisserie leagues, but there are steps you can take...
-
Finding runs in Roto
Like RBi, runs are opportunity based. But there are a couple of skills that will go a long...
-
Watch your WHIP
Trying to balance WHIP with pitching counting stats can be tricky and impact your roster construction....