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Athletics' Brian Serven: Rejoins big club

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Athletics recalled Serven from Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday.

The 31-year-old had two brief stays in the majors during the first half of July and may now get a longer opportunity with Shea Langeliers (knee) landing on the injured list with a torn meniscus. Serven has gone 1-for-4 in two big-league games this season, though he's been productive in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League for Las Vegas with a .939 OPS in 61 contests. He'll serve as the backup catcher to fill-in starter Jonah Heim.

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