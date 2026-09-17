The Athletics announced that Kriske underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 1 to address a right shoulder impingement, MLB.com reports.

The 32-year-old righty made just two relief appearances for the Athletics before landing on the injured list May 13 due to the shoulder injury. After making limited progress over the past few months while he worked his way through a throwing program, Kriske eventually opted for surgery to address the injury. He'll likely be a non-tender candidate heading into the upcoming offseason.