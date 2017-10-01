Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Absent from Sunday lineup
Maxwell is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rangers.
Dustin Garneau will serve as Oakland's backstop Sunday while Maxwell moves to the bench. Maxwell had a subpar showing in the majors this season, as he posted a disappointing .237 batting average and .662 OPS during his time with the big club.
More News
-
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Not starting Friday•
-
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Hitless in return•
-
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Back in lineup Monday•
-
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Not likely to play this weekend•
-
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Sitting out Friday•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...