Maxwell is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rangers.

Dustin Garneau will serve as Oakland's backstop Sunday while Maxwell moves to the bench. Maxwell had a subpar showing in the majors this season, as he posted a disappointing .237 batting average and .662 OPS during his time with the big club.

