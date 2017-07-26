Maxwell was a late addition to the lineup for Wednesday's game against Toronto, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Maxwell was added to the lineup after originally receiving a day off, while Josh Phegley was scratched from Wednesday's card. The 26-year-old will set up in his usually spot behind the dish, but will bat eighth in the order as he switches directly into Phegley's position.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast