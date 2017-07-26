Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Added to Wednesday's lineup
Maxwell was a late addition to the lineup for Wednesday's game against Toronto, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Maxwell was added to the lineup after originally receiving a day off, while Josh Phegley was scratched from Wednesday's card. The 26-year-old will set up in his usually spot behind the dish, but will bat eighth in the order as he switches directly into Phegley's position.
