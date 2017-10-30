Maxwell was arrested on a gun charge over the weekend in Arizona, TMZ Sports reports.

A food delivery person alleged that Maxwell pointed a gun at her, and he is reportedly being held in custody as he awaits an appearance before a judge. He could face a suspension from MLB if the allegation is verified. Maxwell is in line to enter the 2018 season as Oakland's primary catcher, with Josh Phegley getting starts against lefties.

