Maxwell (head) is starting at catcher and batting eighth Monday against the White Sox.

As expected, Maxwell is set to return to the Athletics' lineup after sitting out over the weekend with a minor head injury. Barring anything unforeseen happens in camp, Maxwell is projected to open the season on the strong side of a catching platoon with the likes of either Josh Phegley or Dustin Garneau.

