Maxwell (concussion) is starting at catcher and batting seventh Monday against the Mariners, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Maxwell is back in action after missing three games while going through concussion protocol. The backstop, who is slashing .244/.338/.346 in 104 games this season, will face Felix Hernandez in his return to the lineup.

