Maxwell (head) is starting at catcher and hitting ninth Tuesday in Baltimore, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

He entered Monday's game as a pinch hitter despite starting the game on the bench after taking a foul ball off his mask in Saturday's game. Maxwell should continue to start against most righties, but he is hitting .143 with zero home runs in 77 at-bats since the All-Star break, so he should only be used in emergencies in single-season leagues.