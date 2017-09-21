Maxwell went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Tigers.

The 26-year-old has been productive at the plate as of late, with Wednesday's effort representing his second consecutive two-hit game and seventh start in September in which he's hit safely. While his batting average (.244) hasn't quite held up as well over an extended sample as compared to last season's .283 figure across 33 games, Maxwell has contributed 15 extra-base hits (12 doubles, three homers) while driving in 21 runs.