Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Day off Friday
Maxwell is out of the lineup Friday against the Twins, The San Francisco Chronicle's John Shea reports.
Maxwell will hit the bench for a standard day off after starting the previous three days behind the plate. Ryan Lavarnway sets up behind the plate in his place, while batting seventh in the order.
