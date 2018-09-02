Maxwell was designated for assignment by the Athletics on Saturday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Maxwell has been in the minors since early June and had a season to forget with a .182/.207/.309 slash line in 18 games. The 27-year-old didn't look much better at Triple-A Nashville, slashing .219/.300/.281 in 178 at-bats.

More News
Our Latest Stories