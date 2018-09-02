Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: DFA'd by Oakland
Maxwell was designated for assignment by the Athletics on Saturday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Maxwell has been in the minors since early June and had a season to forget with a .182/.207/.309 slash line in 18 games. The 27-year-old didn't look much better at Triple-A Nashville, slashing .219/.300/.281 in 178 at-bats.
More News
-
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Hits first home run•
-
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Reinstated from restricted list•
-
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Will land on restricted list Thursday•
-
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Might avoid temporary demotion to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: No entry into Canada due to legal status•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action. Scott White appraises the two-start...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...