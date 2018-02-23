Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Doing ok after exiting prematurely
Maxwell (head) said that he's feeling fine following Friday's spring training game, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Maxwell left Friday's contest after getting hit in the head by a backswing, but he jokingly told reporters following the game "I'm not dead, guys." That's certainly a good sign, but a more official update of his status should come forth in the next day or two.
