Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Exits Friday's contest
Maxwell left Friday's spring game after getting hit in the head by a backswing, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Maxwell was replaced by Sean Murphy after exiting the field with a trainer. At this point the greatest cause of concern is the possibility of a concussion, especially since Maxwell missed a couple days in September after taking a ball off his mask. Expect an update on his status following Friday's game.
