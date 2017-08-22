Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Expected back in lineup Tuesday
Maxwell (head), who entered the game as a pinch hitter Monday and was hitless in two at-bats, is expected back in the starting lineup Tuesday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Maxwell reportedly felt much better Monday from having slept 11 hours on Sunday, a day after taking a ball to his face mask against the Astros. The backstop was healthy enough to be deployed as a pinch hitter and remain in the game in Monday evening's contest, apparently clearing the path for a return to the starting nine Tuesday.
