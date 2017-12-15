A's GM David Forst said earlier in the week that Maxwell remains the team's primary catcher despite his legal issues, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. "We're expecting Bruce to ready to go the first day of spring training and to be with us," Forst said. "I'm not getting involved in the legal side of this, but no one has said anything to me that makes me believe he won't be ready to go."

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to charges of assault stemming from allegations that he waived a gun at a food delivery person. A trial date has not been set and the belief is that the case will ultimately end in a plea deal before spring training, with Maxwell serving no jail time. Major League Baseball could issue a suspension after the legal process plays out, but it doesn't sound like the A's expect a lengthy ban, if there is one at all. The soon-to-be 27-year-old will platoon with Josh Phegley or Dustin Garneau behind the plate in Oakland.