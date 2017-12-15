Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Expected to be primary catcher
A's GM David Forst said earlier in the week that Maxwell remains the team's primary catcher despite his legal issues, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. "We're expecting Bruce to ready to go the first day of spring training and to be with us," Forst said. "I'm not getting involved in the legal side of this, but no one has said anything to me that makes me believe he won't be ready to go."
Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to charges of assault stemming from allegations that he waived a gun at a food delivery person. A trial date has not been set and the belief is that the case will ultimately end in a plea deal before spring training, with Maxwell serving no jail time. Major League Baseball could issue a suspension after the legal process plays out, but it doesn't sound like the A's expect a lengthy ban, if there is one at all. The soon-to-be 27-year-old will platoon with Josh Phegley or Dustin Garneau behind the plate in Oakland.
More News
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...
-
Imagining 2018's first two rounds
Busy daydreaming how your team might look next year? This should help. Scott White projects...