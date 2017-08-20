Play

Maxwell is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Maxwell took a hard foul ball off his mask Saturday, and while he was able to finish the game, he said he didn't sleep well afterwards, so manager Bob Melvin decided to give him the day off. Dustin Garneau will start behind the dish in his place.

